Police confirm death in Tuesday's pedestrian accident on Marsha Sharp Freeway

The Lubbock Police Department on Friday morning confirmed the death of 26-year-old Johnathon Lopez, who was struck by a car on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the police, Lopez was trying to cross Marsha Sharp Freeway by foot when he was hit around the 3800 block of Marsha Sharp. He was taken with serious injuries by ambulance to University Medical Center.

