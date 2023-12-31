Police confirm fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta, homicide investigators on scene

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that homicide investigators were at the scene of a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta.

According to an APD spokesman, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 10 p.m. on Campbellton Road Southwest.

When police got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said “EMS responded to provide medical assistance but despite lifesaving efforts,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide units are now at the scene of the shooting and are working to find out what the circumstances of the incident are.

An investigation is underway.

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer on the way to learn more about this developing story.

