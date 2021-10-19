Police confirm found remains were missing boy

Oct. 18—MONTEZUMA — Authorities late Friday confirmed that the remains found in a farm field northwest of Montezuma last month were in fact a missing boy from the area.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it was notified the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office had confirmed the remains were of Xavior Harrelson, an 11-year-old boy missing since late May.

The remains were found on Sept. 30 about three miles northwest of Montezuma.

The cause of death was not released by the sheriff's office. Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, told the Des Moines Register authorities are labeling Harrelson's death as suspicious.

It was a farmer tending to his bean field that located Harrelson and reported his findings to law enforcement. At the time, law enforcement said they would await positive identification but said clothing found was consistent with what Harrelson was said to last be wearing.

When he was found, he had been missing for four months and three days. Law enforcement said the area where the remains were found had not been previously searched by law enforcement.

Harrelson went missing just days before his 11th birthday. A family friend reported him missing on May 27, and that he was last seen at the Spruce Village Mobile Home Park in Montezuma. Local and state agencies, and the public, joined on searches that covered a one-mile radius from the mobile home park, including the Diamond Lake Park area west of Montezuma.

On Sept. 9, a tip led authorities to the Fox Forest County Recreation Area again, but law enforcement didn't release many other details.

Over the course of the investigation, donations and community fundraisers compiled a reward of more than $34,000 for information that assisted the investigation.

Harrelson's disappearance had baffled authorities, who came up with no evidence of note after days of searching following his initial disappearance.

Nearby Brooklyn, also in Poweshiek County, is where 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts went missing in 2018. Harrelson was reported missing as closing arguments were made in the trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, who was convicted of Tibbett's death.

The cases became intertwined, as attorneys for Bahena Rivera attempted to get a new trial based on supposed evidence that the person behind Harrelson's disappearance could also be responsible for Tibbett's death and perhaps other area missing persons.

In post-verdict hearings, lawyers for Bahena Rivera appealed for a new trial and tried to tie the Tibbetts and Harrelson cases together. They claimed, based on their investigation and two witnesses, that a sex trafficking ring was located in the area that prompted the disappearances and other missing people in the area.

Those arguments failed to convince a judge there should be a new trial, and investigators have emphatically refuted the claim. The lead prosecutor, Scott Brown, said the story didn't match Bahena Rivera's own testimony on the stand.

"No evidence supports it. None. Zero," said Brown, an assistant from the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Those with information about the Harrelson case should contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679 or the Missing Person Clearinghouse at 800-346-5507. Digital information may be submitted at fbi.gov/findxavior.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Oskaloosa Herald and the Ottumwa Courier. He can be reached at kocker@oskyherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.