Police confirm identity of body found in downtown Montevideo

Sep. 21—MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — Police officially identified Mitchell Bruce Twite, a local bartender, as the man whose body was found Monday morning in Montevideo.

According to a news release issued Thursday, Sept. 21, by the Montevideo Police Department, the 69-year-old Twite was found with a stab wound. The suspicious death is under investigation; however, the official cause remains undetermined.

Police stated there is no known threat to the public, and the department is actively investigating the case with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Twite was unofficially identified after Inn Like Flinn's, the bar where he worked, posted about the incident Monday morning on its

Facebook page

. A candlelight vigil was held in his honor by the local community Tuesday night.

According to an initial news release, Twite was found by a postal worker around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the grassy area next to the post office parking lot in the 300 block of First Street, across the street from the bar where he worked.