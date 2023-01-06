Police confirm at least 1 shot at Perimeter Mall

Channel 2 Action News has learned that there has been a shooting at Perimeter Mall.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the mall.

Dunwoody police confirmed at least one person was shot but did not have the person’s condition.

Investigators said the mall has been evacuated and some workers inside tell Channel 2 Action News that they are currently on lockdown.

Officers said they have cordoned off part of the food court in the middle of the mall.

