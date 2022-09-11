Police confirm Lubbock woman found safe, still investigating reported kidnapping

The Lubbock Police Department on Saturday confirmed a woman who was reportedly abducted Friday was found safe.

Police on Friday had requested the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Elisa Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena after officials say they received reports Franco was abducted by De La Pena.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police announced Franco had been found safe but had no additional details to offer about De La Pena's status, although officials confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.

Lubbock police were initially called at 6:46 a.m. on Friday to the 2300 block of Auburn Street following reports of a kidnapping, according to a statement from LPD Friday afternoon.

Through the initial course of the investigation, investigators say it appears Franco was in a residence when 30-year-old George De La Pena forced entry and made threats to residents while displaying a screwdriver and brass knuckles. De La Pena then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction with Franco.

De La Pena is described as being 5’05”, weighing 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants pulled up to his knees with no shirt.

Franco and De La Pena are known to have previously dated. There is no reason to believe this is a random act.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Detective Matt Bearden at (806) 775-3470.

