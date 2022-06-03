Police confirm multiple guns used in Racine funeral shooting, but no suspects are in custody

Racine police confirmed multiple guns were used during a shooting Thursday at a grave-side funeral service for a man killed in a police shooting, but no suspects had been apprehended as of midday Friday.

Police also reported encouraging updates about the two victims: A 19-year-old was treated and released from a hospital Thursday, and a 35-year-old who was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital was awake and alert Friday following surgery.

The updates came as police continue to piece together a crime scene left behind from the “mass chaos” that erupted during the interment of Da'Shontay L. King Sr., 37, who was fatally shot by a Racine police officer May 20.

Police were unable to answer Friday if any suspects had been identified and did not have an estimate as to how many people were in the area when the shooting began.

A video posted to Facebook showed dozens of funeral attendees ducking, and witnesses from nearby homes and a basketball court told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they took cover as bullets whizzed by. Witnesses reported hearing a quick barrage of 20 to 30 shots, following by a handful of single shots.

"We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere," King’s sister, Natasha Mullen, said.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the city would begin enforcing its overnight curfew for juveniles through the weekend in response to the shooting.

"Today's heinous shooting at a cemetery, while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one, is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community," Mason said in a statement. "The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer."

King's funeral service took place at noon Thursday at the Fellowship of Christian Believers church, 703 Washington Ave., according to his obituary, following by the burial at Graceland Cemetery, located along the 3600 block of Osborne Boulevard.

The officer who shot King during a traffic stop has been identified as Zachary B. Brenner. Police have said King ran from his car, was seen with a handgun and was shot after he “took an action.” Police did not specify any further.

Story continues

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the police shooting, only said that Brenner fired at King after seeing him with a handgun following a foot chase.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, a spokesperson for the Racine Police Department, said it is too early to know the motive behind the funeral shooting.

“Right now we’re asking for calm and no retaliation of any kind,” she said at the scene Thursday. “This city has seen enough right now and we’d like to be able to rest for a little bit.”

Tre Brantley, 19, was playing basketball at Lockwood Park, next to the cemetery, when suddenly “bullets were whistling past us.” He said 30 minutes prior to that, the basketball court was being used by a group of children.

“If we were in different spots on the court, I’m pretty sure one of us would have been hit," he said. “There was a lot of people at the park.”

Alissa Miller was in the backyard of her parents' house, across from the cemetery, with her children and other relatives when she heard a "spray of bullets."

"Immediately, we knew it was gunshots," she said.

The adults began telling the children to go inside. Then, in the next moment, they heard screams.

"It was terrified, horrific screaming," Miller said. "It was unmistakable."

Drake Bentley and Sophie Carson of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Racine police say multiple guns used at funeral shooting; no suspects