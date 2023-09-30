Police are investigating an apparent homicide after a reported fight turned deadly Friday evening in northeast Lubbock.

Police were called at 10:26 p.m. for reports of a fight in progress in the 3200 block of Baylor Avenue, according to a statement from LPD.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, police confirmed one person was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence or how the person was killed. No arrests have been reported and the incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police confirm one dead after fight in northeast Lubbock