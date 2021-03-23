Police confirm person of interest in custody and multiple fatalities in Boulder shooting

During a news conference on Monday evening, Boulder Police Department Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi confirmed that a person of interest is in custody and that there were multiple fatalities in the supermarket shooting.

Video Transcript

KERRY YAMAGUCHI: Good evening. Can everybody hear me OK? As [? Deon ?] shared, we had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers.

There was loss of life. We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer. During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer's family and his co-workers here at the police department.

I will also share that we got tremendous support from our fellow law enforcement agencies, both in Boulder County, which some of them you see behind me, the FBI, ATF, and other Denver metro agencies. Without that quick response, we don't know if there would have been more loss of life. I can share with the public today or this evening that there is no ongoing public threat, that we do have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries.

MICHAEL DOUGHERTY: Good evening. My name is Michael Dougherty. I'm the district attorney in Boulder County. This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County. And in response, we have cooperation and assistance from local, state, and federal authorities. This will very much be a coordinated effort. And we'll stand united in support of the victims and their families to ensure that justice is done.

It's a very early stage in the investigation, as you've heard. And we have a lot of work to do. But we'll be giving out more information as that becomes available and as we nail down the facts here. As Commander Yamaguchi said, there is an individual in custody currently with multiple victims. And we'll be doing everything we can to fight for them and their families, to make sure that we reach the right and just outcome. Thank you.