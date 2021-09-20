Police confirm shooting at Heritage High School

Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot

Newport News Police are on scene at Heritage High School responding to a shooting incident.

Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts. Parents can meet them at the tennis courts, according to authorities.

About 1,200 students attend Heritage High, which is part of the Southeast Community in Newport News. The school also houses about 130 students who attend Huntington Middle School.

No other information is available at this time.

___

This is developing story, follow the Virginian-Pilot for updates.

