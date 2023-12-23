Police confirm shooting at shopping center in South Fulton, one person taken to hospital

The South Fulton Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were working an active scene in College Park.

Police told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that one person had been transported to a hospital, but the condition and specifics were not available.

Additionally, officers said there was no immediate threat to the public. Crime scene tape was still up at a shopping center off of Old National Highway in South Fulton.

South Fulton police said the incident occurred near a local Walmart there could be some road closures in the area.

At the shopping center, there are two crime scenes, according to Channel 2′s Michael Doudna, who is at the scene now.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information for WSB Tonight at 11.

