The Abilene ISD late Friday reported that Abilene police confiscated the backpack of an Abilene High School student, who reportedly had concealed a firearm inside.

The backpack was taken by police without incident. The student, according to a school district news release, was "secured and is prohibited from being on AISD campuses."

There was no other disruption to the school day.

A message from AHS was sent to parents alerting them of what transpired Friday.

Abilene ISD logo

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police confiscate backpack said to contain weapon at Abilene High