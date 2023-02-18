Police confiscate backpack said to contain weapon at Abilene High
The Abilene ISD late Friday reported that Abilene police confiscated the backpack of an Abilene High School student, who reportedly had concealed a firearm inside.
The backpack was taken by police without incident. The student, according to a school district news release, was "secured and is prohibited from being on AISD campuses."
There was no other disruption to the school day.
A message from AHS was sent to parents alerting them of what transpired Friday.
