Police confiscate drugs from Greensburg house, arrest suspect

Jul. 30—A Greensburg man is accused of selling drugs out of his house after police served a search warrant this week, according to court papers.

Authorities said they found numerous conversations on a cell phone belonging to Brian Anthony Curry, 33, indicating that he was dealing narcotics out of a Harrison Avenue home. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Greensburg police said they served a search warrant at Curry's home at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday and found him lying on the living room floor. Officers seized empty heroin stamp bags, $360 in cash, THC wax, suboxone and other items, according to arrest papers. Curry told police the drugs belonged to him.

A woman there told investigators that drug dealing had been occurring out of the house but she denied involvement, according to court papers. She has not been charged.

Curry is charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Thursday and jailed on $45,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Aug. 5 preliminary hearing is set.

Curry was sentenced to one year of probation on June 30 on a drug paraphernalia charge filed by North Huntingdon police stemming from an August 2020 incident, according to online court records. Seven days later, he was sentenced to one month of probation on a marijuana possession charge filed by Jeannette police.

Another Aug. 5 hearing is set in a March case in which state police accuse Curry of obstruction and providing false identification, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .