Police confiscate large amount of drugs during search of Amarillo residence

Officers from the Amarillo Police Department arrested a man and confiscated more than eight pounds of five different narcotics while executing a search warrant in a home on Monday.

According to APD, Amarillo Police Task Force Officers, supported by Randall County Sheriff’s deputies, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Mimosa Lane.

While officers were serving the warrant, a man, woman and five children ages 5 to 13 were found in the home and detained for the duration of the investigation.

APD stated that during the search of the home, police found 3,420 gross grams of THC edibles and wax, 145 gross grams of powdered cocaine, 10 grams of Ecstasy, 20 grams of prescription pills, 55 grams of high-grade marijuana and a total of five firearms.

Julian Hernandez Medina, 36, was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on multiple charges, including manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, penalty group 1-4 for possession of more than 200 grams, possession of controlled substance penalty group 3-4 for possession of more than 200 grams, and endangering a child.

Police said the woman detained at the scene was released following lab results.

According to APD, this case is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police discover 8 pounds of narcotics during house search