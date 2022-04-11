Police confiscate meth, heroin, handgun from accused drug dealer

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond Police officer had received tips a Richmond man was dealing drugs. The officer also knew the man's driver's license was suspended.

Kyle Scott King, 32, of the 900 block of South 11th Street was spotted Thursday by Officer Jourdan Brouse driving along East Main Street. Brouse stopped King in a business parking lot and found 17½ grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin and a handgun in King's Chevrolet Aveo, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on Friday formally filed charges of Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 2 felony dealing heroin, Level 5 felony carrying a handgun without a license and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license against King, who is also accused of being a habitual offender because of previous felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine, theft and possession of a narcotic drug.

Judge Gregory Horn found probable cause exists for the charges and set a $35,000, surety-only bond for King, who remained in the Wayne County Jail last week.

After King stopped his car, he exited it carrying a puppy, the affidavit said. King told Brouse about the Glock 29 semi-automatic handgun under the driver's seat when asked about the vehicle's contents. A search also found a firearms case containing bags of methamphetamine and heroin. Officers also found a syringe, smoking pipe, pills and a scale in the case.

King's heroin charge is enhanced to a Level 2 felony because it includes between 5 and 10 grams of heroin with a handgun present.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years, according to state law.

King has seven previous theft convictions, five for driving with a suspended license, three for possession of methamphetamine, two for leaving the scene of an accident and single convictions for resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of a narcotic, according to court records.

