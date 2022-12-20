Police: Conneaut Lake woman lied about domestic violence incident, now faces charge

Dec. 20—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake area woman has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly lying to police about a domestic violence incident in October.

Kelly Lynn Haug, 37, is charged by state police with unsworn falsification to law enforcement.

Police allege they investigated a domestic violence incident Oct. 30 in Greenwood Township with Haug telling police she was strangled and assaulted by her estranged boyfriend and father of her child.

Police said Haug provided a written statement stating she was strangled and assaulted by her boyfriend earlier in the day Oct. 30.

The man was hit with felony and misdemeanor charges, which later were dismissed in court, according to police.

However, on Dec. 2, Haug went to the state police barracks in Vernon Township and admitted she lied on her written statement about the incident, police said.

"Nothing to the nature she described legitimately happened," police said in a news release.

A charge of unsworn falsification to law enforcement initially was filed Friday with Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard's office in Linesville. Stallard's office has jurisdiction for Greenwood Township. However, the charge subsequently was withdrawn Friday by police.

The charge then was filed Monday against Haug with Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver's office in Vernon Township.

Unsworn falsification to law enforcement, a third-degree misdemeanor, carries a fine of at least $1,000, if convicted.

No date had been set for Haug for a preliminary hearing before Zilhaver on the charge.

