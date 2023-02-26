Police: Conneautville area man shoots, wounds one of two Ohio men

Feb. 25—CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — A Conneautville area man is accused by Pennsylvania State Police with shooting and wounding one of two Ohio men inside a vehicle late Friday night at a home in northwestern Crawford County which then led to a standoff.

State police at Meadville said the incident took place around 11:40 p.m. in Conneaut Township at Christopher R. Bosch's residence at 19185 Cole Road. The area is located about 3.5 miles southwest of Conneautville.

The vehicle at the property was occupied by David A. Shipley, 44, of Andover, Ohio, and Jacob Wick, 37, of Jefferson, police said.

Police allege Bosch, 40, fired one round from a handgun at the vehicle with Shipley struck in the head and neck area.

Shipley was flown to UPMC Hamot medical center in Erie where he was listed in stable condition Saturday night, state police said.

Bosch was apprehended at the property after a lengthy standoff, police said.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo confirmed incident, but declined any comment on the matter or what may have led to the shooting citing the ongoing investigation.

Bosch was being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown awaiting arraignment Saturday night.

