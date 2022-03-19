Police connect suspect in trooper shooting to local murder

Mar. 19—Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said his department used ballistic evidence to connect the man accused of the shooting of a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper to the shooting of a local man a week prior.

Police say almost a year after the murder of Dustin Rodgers, 28, of Elkhart, DeArthur Pinson Jr., of Palestine is believed to be the shooter in both cases.

Pinson was accused of shooting and killing Texas State Trooper Chad Walker March 26, 2021 in Limestone County before fleeing and taking his own life.

Harcrow said the Rodgers case is now closed due to the death of the suspect.

Rodgers was killed and his 6-year-old son, injured in a shooting March 20, 2021 in Palestine.

Palestine police responded to the shooting around Spring and Magnolia Streets where they found a truck stopped in the road. Rodgers was shot in the torso and his son suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Rodgers' wife and daughter were also in the vehicle, but were uninjured.

Rodgers and his son were taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center where Rodgers passed away from his injuries and his son was treated and released.

Based on witness statements, the gunfire came from another vehicle also traveling on Spring Street. According to police, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

One week later, Pinson was accused of shooting Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker around 7:45 p.m. March 26, 2021 in Limestone County.

Walker stopped to assist Pinson, in an apparently disabled vehicle, west of Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder. Walker had not come to a stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when Pinson got out of the vehicle and opened fire, Snyder said.

Walker was taken to a local hospital where he died April 1, 2021 from his injuries.