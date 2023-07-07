How police connected a driver to violent road rage shooting on PA Turnpike in Bucks County

A 30-year-old Montgomery County man who shot at three motorists during separate road rage incidents on the Pennsylvania Turnpike last year will serve at least 15 years in prison.

Bucks County Judge Charrisa Liller sentenced Andre Kenny Mark Green, of Fort Washington, to 15 to 30 years and ordered him to serve 10 years of probation and undergo a mental health evaluation. He must pay restitution of $3,250 to two of the victims.

Green entered a guilty plea in April to several counts of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, and related offenses.

“The fact that no one died on these crowded highways in Bucks County is a miracle,” Liller added.

How did authorities catch the road rage driver on the PA Turnpike?

Pennsylvania State Police connected Green to two shootings six days apart in March 2022. Both incidents happened during the daytime along the Bensalem portion of the turnpike.

The first shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on March 15, 2022 when the driver of a Ford F-150 reported that a man driving a gray sedan shot at him. Two shell casings were recovered in the westbound lanes. The driver was not injured, authorities said.

On March 21, state police responded to another highway shooting involving a Kia Forte traveling westbound near mile marker 347 shortly before 3 p.m., according to court documents.

The victim gave descriptions of a driver and vehicle similar to ones in the March 15 incident, authorities said. Police also recovered two projectiles inside the vehicle.

What did authorities learn after Green was arrested?

Falls Township police started looking at Green as a possible suspect in a Jan. 3, 2022, road rage incident there.

In that case, the victim was driving back to Bucks County from Philadelphia when a red car started speeding up behind him.

The driver of the red car continued to drive recklessly, attempting to cut him off and force him off the road. In the area of North Route 1 near Route 13, the driver of the red car fired a shot at the victim, striking his vehicle.

The investigation found that the red car had been rented by Green, who worked at a Falls business, and because of prior felony convictions, he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Falls police filed charges which were incorporated into the Pennsylvania State Police case against Green.

State prison for road rage on PA Turnpike

Before sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gannon played dashboard camera footage captured by two victims. It showed Green tailgating, brake checking and cutting off the victims on the busy highway prior to firing a gun at their vehicles.

In a victim impact statement, the driver of the Kia told Liller she has a scar as a result of a shrapnel injury on her leg as a result of Green shooting her car.

The woman also said the experience has traumatized her so much she can hardly drive.

“I didn’t deserve this,” she told Liller.

