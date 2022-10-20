Police: Construction crew finds body near Sandusky River

A Bucyrus Police Department patrol car.

A body was found Thursday morning under a bridge near the Sandusky River, a Bucyrus Police Department spokesman said.

"We responded there because a construction crew had found a body," Capt. Tom Walker, the department's public information officer, said Thursday afternoon. The body was found along North Poplar Street.

The police department is investigating the death, he said.

Family members of the deceased were being notified Thursday afternoon. Additional information will be released Friday, Walker said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

