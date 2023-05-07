Police consult National Crime Agency over SNP finances investigation

The Police Scotland probe into SNP finances began in June 2021, when questions were raised about where more than £600,000 had been spent - Wattie Cheung

Scottish police have consulted the National Crime Agency over its investigation into SNP finances, it has emerged.

Detectives working on the case called on the body, which has been dubbed Britain’s FBI, to conduct an independent review of its work several months before Nicola Sturgeon’s home was raided and her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, arrested.

While the outcome of its work has not been publicly revealed, the investigation stepped up following the external “peer review”.

As well as the search of Ms Sturgeon’s home, police have seized a luxury motorhome from the driveway of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother-in-law and also searched SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

It is seen as good practice for officers working on complex or high-profile cases to call in other forces to check their work.

A police source told the BBC the reviews would usually be “conducted to check on the status, strategy and direction of an investigation”.

They added: “The review checks that the lines of inquiry are correct, that nothing has been missed and that the rationale is proportionate and necessary.”

The National Crime Agency specialises in tackling serious and organised crime across the UK, including Scotland where policing is devolved.

The Police Scotland probe into SNP finances began in June 2021, when questions were raised about where more than £600,000, raised in donations for independence referendums which never happened, had been spent.

Members had been assured that the cash would be ring-fenced to campaign in a future vote on leaving the UK, but there was no obvious sign of the cash in the party’s accounts.

Colin Beattie, the former SNP treasurer who had previously tried to reassure members about the money, has also been arrested.

Both he and Mr Murrell have been released without charge, pending further inquiries while the investigation continues.

Ms Sturgeon is the third person named on the SNP accounts, along with Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie. The former First Minister, who abruptly announced her resignation in February, has not been arrested or spoken to by police.

A women's razor

Police have said little publicly about their probe, though items including a women’s razor, a wheelbarrow, pens and a fridge freezer are said to have been included on a police warrant, more than 100 pages long.

SNP figures have recently begun to question the behaviour of the police, whose investigation is known as Operation Branchform.

Loyalists to Ms Sturgeon have been particularly aggrieved by the use of a forensics-style tent when they searched Ms Sturgeon’s home, which is believed to have been used so that the public and media could not see what was being seized.

James Dornan, who represents Sturgeon’s neighbouring constituency for the SNP at Holyrood, said: “Seriously, who was in charge of this fiasco? Who ordered it to happen and, if or when we find that nothing untoward happened, then who will be held accountable?

“This public parody of policing would never have happened to a PM or ex-PM so why was it okayed in Scotland?”

Meanwhile, Murray Foote, a former senior SNP spin doctor who stood down in March after issuing misleading statements about party membership figures, questioned whether the investigation may be a “wild goose chase”.

He described the police raid on Ms Sturgeon’s home a “grotesque circus”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further”.

