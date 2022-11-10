GAYLORD — A woman claiming to be Alexandria (Lexie) Gorman, 27, of Gaylord called the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stating she was not missing, as had been originally thought.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police Lieutenant Derrick Carroll, Gorman said she has moved to Virginia. A video of Gorman was posted on her Facebook account and in the video, Gorman states she is not missing and is now living in an apartment with friends in Virginia.

Gorman had not been heard from since Oct. 16, and state police had previously said she left her job, boyfriend and residence suddenly and without notice.

State police had asked the public for help in locating Gorman in a Wednesday, Nov. 9 press release.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Update: Police make contact with woman reported missing