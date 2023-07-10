Police contacting youth sports groups after charging well-known coach with assaulting teen

BRIDGETON — City police are talking to area youth sports groups about the arrest of a longtime, celebrated youth coach last week on charges he sexually assaulted a teen boy.

Robert Ronald “Ronnie” Marino is accused of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old male at his home. The 73-year-old was arrested July 4 and is currently in Cumberland County Jail.

“Detectives have advised the respective athletic associations that the suspect is affiliated with in a coaching capacity,” police Chief Michael Gaimari said on Monday. “Thus far, this incident remains the only investigation we are conducting at this time.”

The victim says Marino made him watch porn, gave him whiskey and performed oral sex on him while he slept.

Marino faces three charges, including aggravated sexual assault. The filing of criminal charges is not proof of guilt but just the start of the criminal justice process.

An affidavit of probable cause says the victim was brought to the police station on July 4 and told officers he had been staying with his girlfriend’s “Uncle Ronny.”

“The first night (redacted) stayed with him at Marino’s residence Marino sat next to him and played gay pornography on a Tablet,” the affidavit states. “The victim wished to go to bed, but Marino played the pornography for approximately three hours.”

On July 3, the following day, the victim told police, he spoke to Marino about “past trauma” and Marino responded that it was the anniversary of his own father’s death.

“The victim and Marino took a shot of alcohol, and the victim became sleepy and was having trouble moving,” the affidavit states. “Marino helped the victim to his couch and covered the victim with a blanket.”

The teen told police he awoke to find Marino performing a sex act and pushed at him with his knee until Marino stopped. The teen said he confronted the man the next day, recording their talk.

According to the affidavit, Marino acknowledged during an interview showing the teen porn and sharing whiskey. He said he did not remember the sex act, “but he would take the blame for it.”

Marino also is an appointed member of the board of the Cumberland County Utilities Authority. CCUA attorney Kevin McCann said the authority has no comment.

Gaimari said anyone with information beneficial to the investigation or the suspect should contact Detective Marna Coyne at (856) 502-2700 or submit the information through BPD.TIPS.

