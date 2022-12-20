Police continue to comb through ‘hours and hours of digital content’ amid investigation into murdered University of Idaho students

Authorities in Idaho on Tuesday continued to comb through “hours and hours of digital content submitted by businesses” and homes as part of their investigation into the stabbings of four University of Idaho students.

Among the evidence under review is a surveillance video provided to authorities earlier this week. It shows one of the murdered students mention a man named “Adam,” who is not considered at suspect at this time. Another shows two of the victims milling about a taco truck hours before their deaths while a different surveillance clip features a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra not far from where the murders occurred.

Authorities have also received more than 10,000 tips in the 38 days since the four University of Idaho students were found fatally stabbed.

“We’re reviewing all those tips, we’re checking to ensure that we have individuals who look at those tips and any piece of evidence that they can link to this case they’re doing so,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a recorded interview publicized by the department.

Despite the huge influx of information and community support, police have not yet recovered a murder weapon nor have they identified a suspect in the killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. They were all found dead on Nov. 13 inside a Moscow home the female victims shared with two other people.

According to authorities, all of the students died in the early hours of the morning from stab wounds caused by an “edged weapon such as a knife,” and they were “likely sleeping” just ahead of the attack. Gonclaves and Mogen, who were longtime friends, were killed in their bedroom on the third floor of the off-campus house while Kernodle and her boyfriend Chapin were killed in her second-floor bedroom.

The surviving roommates, who slept in the house the night of stabbings, called 911 upon finding the first victim the following morning.

Authorities also vowed the “investigative pace will not slow down for the weekend or the holidays” and that they would continue their work, even after students have gone home for break. They’ve requested anyone with information in the case to come forward.

“We have many tips that have come in on the 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra,” Fry said in a video Monday. “But what we’re asking is, anybody else who still hasn’t sent in a tip, if you own one or if you know someone who was driving one the day before [the crimes] or the day after, please send that tip in.”

Earlier this week, a lawyer for one victim’s family blasted the slow-moving investigation, arguing the small-town police department may not be equipped to handle such a large case.

“I’m not sure they’re capable of handling a quadruple murder,” lawyer Shanon Gray said of the investigators in an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. Gray is representing Goncalves’ family.

“If they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these types of matters,” Gray added.