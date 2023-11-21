Police continue efforts to identify shooter of Athens teenager

A 13-year-old boy who was shot twice in the leg more than a week ago outside his home in west Athens has been released from a hospital, but Athens-Clarke police said Tuesday they have not identified the shooter.

However, a police spokesman said they do have “persons of interest.” Police have also not disclosed any possible motives for the shooting.

The violence occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Nov. 13 on Chalfont Lane at one of several apartment buildings in a neighborhood off Mitchell Bridge Road.

An officer who arrived first reported he spoke with the teen’s aunt, who said she heard four to five shots and upon running downstairs she found the youth shot in the leg and bleeding.

The teen’s father put his son in a car and rushed him to the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

The woman told police she observed a silver Jeep with tinted windows leaving “so fast that the vehicle fishtails and hit her Honda on the passenger side.”

Police reported collecting six 9mm shell casings and a front bumper from a Jeep.

Police then received information about a silver Jeep in the wood line off nearby Westchester Circle. The Jeep had tinted windows and the bumper was missing, according to the report.

The front of the Jeep was against a tree and no one was inside, police said. A check of the tag showed the vehicle was stolen in North Carolina.

The officer began searching the area at Ben Burton Park due to a nearby path that led into the area and he located a man, whom he identified as a resident of Chalfont Lane.

When the officer asked to frisk him for weapons, the man ran. The officer chased and fired his stun gun twice to no effect, but finally the man gave up his attempt to escape, according to the report.

The man told the officer he ran because “he was afraid of the police,” but he had not been in a vehicle that day.

The man was taken to police headquarters for further questioning, but he has not been charged in the assault on the teen.

Anyone with information may contact Det. Hovie Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or call 762-400-7333.

