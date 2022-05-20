Police continue to investigate alleged threat made by Greely High School student

May 20—Police continued to investigate a Greely High School student on Friday, a day after the district superintendent said the student threatened to shoot three students and referenced having a gun in his backpack.

The student walked up to three other students, made comments about shooting them and referenced the gun during an incident Thursday morning that was witnessed by several students, Cumberland-based School Administrative District 51 Superintendent Jeffrey Porter said in a letter to the school community Thursday. The student was handcuffed and detained by police. No gun or weapon was found on school grounds.

Cumberland Police Chief Charles Rumsey said Friday that an investigation is ongoing and no decisions on charges have been made. He said the threat was made by a boy, but he did not have information about what grade the student is in.

"We take any threat to safety of a school campus very seriously and I'm happy the school resource officer and building administrators responded immediately to intervene and make sure everyone was safe," Rumsey said.

In his letter to parents Thursday, Porter said administrators and the school resource officer responded immediately after being alerted to the incident by a teacher. He said the school has since "taken appropriate disciplinary measures."

"Given the continuing tragedies occurring in the nation involving safety in public places, the quick actions taken by school staff and police this morning were a necessary precaution and an important reminder that we must take threats to the safety of the school community very seriously," Porter wrote.