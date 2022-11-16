Police continue to investigate as another string of robberies hits King County

The crime spree continues in King County, as more businesses have become victims of armed robberies.

Last week, seven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint in Seattle, Skyway and Burien. Now, police believe the criminals are back at it.

On Monday, a gas station and two hotels in King County were robbed in just a 40-minute span. The crimes happened at a La Quinta Inn & Suites in SeaTac, a Chevron gas station in SeaTac, and a Hilton Garden Inn in Renton.

“This is not the King County I was born and raised in,” says Capt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At first, convenience stores were the targets. Last Wednesday and Thursday, a series of store clerks were threatened with guns in exchange for cash.

But Monday, hotels became the target. The sheriff’s office believes at least five of the robberies are connected.

“To see them expand that footprint and start to go into other businesses, that causes us pause,” says Meyer following the hotel robberies. He added that the criminals’ expansion “only adds urgency to get these folks identified.”

In surveillance video, one suspect can be heard yelling, “Give me all your money or I’ll blow your head off!”

Some of the robberies have happened in the early evening with customers nearby. The brazenness is a concern, says Meyer.

“That tells me ... that these are folks that aren’t considering the risks. They’re willing to do this during peak commute time, peak number of witnesses,” says Meyer.

Hotel staff in Renton say two young adults came into the lobby shortly after 5 p.m., waving guns and demanding money. They were able to flee with nearly $300 in cash and a woman’s purse. Hotel guests were also in the lobby at the time of the robbery, some saying they feared for their lives.

None of the robbery suspects from these 10 incidents have been taken into custody, but the King County Sheriff’s Office is optimistic that there will be an end to this crime spree soon.

“You may think you got away with something, but I wouldn’t count on that,” says Meyer.