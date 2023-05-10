Police continue to investigate Congress Street shooting

May 10—Two men involved in a shooting on Congress Street Tuesday night drove nearly 2 miles to a Walgreens on Forest Avenue before first responders located their car and brought them to the hospital.

Portland police said both men — a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 21-year-old who was hit by a car — had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a shot fired near the intersection of Congress and State Street at 8:16 p.m. Minutes later, officers found the men in the Walgreens parking lot, police said.

Police executed a search warrant and found "items of significance to the incident," Portland Police Department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said. He declined to clarify where police searched or what they found.

No one has been charged in the shooting, which is still under investigation. The men have not been identified.

Nadeau said he did not know whether the men found at Walgreens had been involved in a fight with the shooter or how exactly the 21-year-old collided with the car that injured him.