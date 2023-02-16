Police continue to investigate death of man found at scene of crash in Athens

Athens-Clarke police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a man found at his truck that crashed on Olympic Drive Sunday night.

“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the entire incident,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Thursday.

A call came in shortly before 8 p.m. from the deceased man’s girlfriend, who reported that as they went around a detour sign at the Athena Drive intersection the pickup went into a ditch and her boyfriend was unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found Micah Daniel Thorp, 37, of East Paces Drive, Athens, dead from a gunshot wound, according to police. Thorp was driving the truck at the time of the crash, police said.

The 28-year-old girlfriend was removed from what police described as a sinkhole and during the rescue officers also found a firearm near the man, according to the report.

Barnett said it appears the gun found at the scene caused Thorp’s death, but detectives are awaiting ballistics tests.

“The initial assessment indicates it could be self-inflicted, but it’s very much under investigation,” Barnett said.

