Police continue to investigate fatal shooting

Jul. 12—GENEVA — Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man on Sunday on East Tibbetts Street near the Sherman Street intersection.

Geneva Police Chief John Camper said nobody is in custody for the shooting and detectives continue to talk with witnesses. "We are getting (a lot) of information," he said.

Camper said "nothing is off the table" relating to the case and people may call with information to 440-466-1111.

Police were called to East Tibbetts Street where they found Matthew Lambert, 30, of Conneaut, deceased with a gunshot wound to the head," Camper said.

Camper said the shooting followed a traffic-related altercation. That evening Camper said an individual involved in the altercation was interviewed and later indicated nobody was arrested.

A GoFundMe account has made $5,440 for Lambert's family. More than 115 people donated by Thursday morning, according to information provided by GoFundme.

The shooting occurred around 5:36 p.m. on Sunday and officers from the Geneva and Geneva-on-the-Lake police departments responded to the scene with deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

"Once the investigation has been concluded, the case will be forwarded to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office for further review," Camper said.

Coroner's investigators placed evidence tents at various locations around the crime scene before the body was removed.