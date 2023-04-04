Police continue to investigate intersection gunfire

Apr. 4—HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department continues to seek information on who was responsible for shooting two men at an intersection near High Point University a week ago.

Police criminal incident reports reviewed Monday by The High Point Enterprise shed more insight into the shooting at Lexington Avenue and University Parkway, including that two motorists at the intersection had minor injuries related to traffic issues. The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. March 28 when people in one car fired at another vehicle.

According to a police incident report, officers performed emergency first aid until paramedics could arrive to treat a 30-year-old passenger who had been shot. Officers heard gunfire coming from the area of University Parkway north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and were on the way when a 911 call about the shots came in, according to the incident report.

Police say a white SUV wrecked in a yard in the 1200 block of University Parkway. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes on the passenger and driver sides.

The 32-year-old driver of the SUV, who also was shot, left the scene and showed up later in a private vehicle at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.

Neither man's injuries are considered life-threatening.

A police incident report indicates that a 70-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman driving at the scene reported injuries related to traffic as motorists fled the area.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

As of Monday, police hadn't determined a motive for the shooting or made an arrest.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul