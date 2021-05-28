Police continue to investigate man who killed himself during nearly nine-hour standoff

May 28—MANCHESTER — Police continued their investigation at a Union Street home Thursday, a day after a 41-year-old man killed himself during a nearly nine-hour standoff.

The name of the man had not been released by Manchester police Thursday afternoon. The Medical Examiner was scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said Wednesday the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No law enforcement officers returned fire, and no one else was injured.

U.S. marshals who went to 1454 Union St. around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to serve a Drug Enforcement Administration warrant were met by gunfire, according to police. The man also fired several rounds when Manchester police arrived with an armored vehicle.

A crisis negotiator communicated with the man via cell phone before losing contact before 3 p.m.

The man was later found dead in the basement after police deployed a drone into the home.

The house was cleared by law enforcement and no one else was found inside. Four people safely left the home earlier in the day, according to a news release. The road remained closed for most the day and nearby residents were told to shelter in place.