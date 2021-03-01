Police continue to investigate Saturday night shooting in Northwest Rochester
Mar. 1—Rochester police continue to investigate a shooting at an Northwest Rochester condominium complex that injured two people late Saturday night.
Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired outside apartment buildings on 29th Place Northwest about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Capt. Casey Moilanen said Monday morning that a 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both of Rochester, were outside in the parking lot when officers arrived. Both had suffered a single gunshot wounds to their legs and were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.
Witnesses reported hearing eight to nine gunshots, according to police reports. Officers recovered at least six bullet casings in the parking lot area. Moilanen said it was still unclear if the shooting took place in a common area of one of the buildings or in the parking lot.
The woman and the man reportedly told police they were walking up the stairs when they were shot. They said they had no idea who shot them or why. Neither lived at the complex, but are believed to have been attending a party there.
Witnesses told officers they heard yelling and screaming outside, followed by gunshots.
The incident remains under investigation. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.