Police continue investigating the death of Ginger Acosta

Artesia Police investigators said they are seeking persons of interest in the death of Ginger Acosta, whose body was found July 7 at he Legacy Inn hotel in Artesia.

Artesia Police Department Spokesperson Cmdr. Pete Quinones said investigators need to locate Tatiana Mata, 23, and Jorge Delacruz, 27.

Mata and Delacruz are two of four persons thought to have been in the company of Acosta in the hours before her death.

“Detectives are working on trying to locate these individuals to interview them on their involvement with Ms. Acosta,” Quinones said.

Detectives also interviewed and cleared two other women this week.

Kyla Salmon, 31, and Crystal Montoya, 29, were allegedly seen with Acosta before her death. Investigators called both women persons of interest in a Friday update, but announced that both were no longer being investigated in relation to Acosta's death.

Meanwhile, Quinones acknowledged that Acosta's cause of death was still unclear as investigators await a report from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. Quinones said it could take up to six months to receive that report.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s death was asked to contact Artesia Police at 575-746-5000.

