Police continue investigating latest homicide

Jul. 13—HIGH POINT — Police say their investigation of a fatal shooting in the city's latest homicide July 3 has determined that it wasn't a random act.

Walter Devon Pouncy, 38, of High Point was shot and killed outside the Speedway convenience store on W. Fairfield Road in south High Point. High Point Police Department officers and paramedics found Pouncy unresponsive when they arrived at the business shortly after 12:35 a.m. Pouncy was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday investigators distributed a Crimestoppers of High Point flyer showing the closed-circuit camera images of a man and a woman inside the Speedway.

Lt. B.J. MacFarland said Monday that the two "are being sought because we believe they have information about the homicide."

He said it's too early to comment on a possible motive for the shooting.

Pouncy appears to have been a customer or visiting the store site. MacFarland said he wasn't an employee of the business.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone providing a tip can remain anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

