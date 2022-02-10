Police continue investigation into brazen group smash-and-grab robbery at Merced Mall

Prestigio Jewelers in the Merced Mall remained closed Wednesday, a day after more than a dozen thieves swarmed the business with hammers, smashing glass cases and stealing several items of jewelry.

While such smash-and-grab robberies involving large numbers of people have made headlines in many larger cities, Tuesday’s brazen attack was the first time Merced had experienced that kind of crime.

Merced police said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday. Video surveillance footage of the incident showed most of the thieves were wearing hoodies, masks and gloves. They smashed open the glass cases, hurriedly making their way from one display to the next, before making off with whatever they could carry.

Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster said police are still in the process of identifying all of the stolen items and determining their total value.

Foster said police do not believe there is an ongoing threat, in the aftermath of Tuesday’s incident. Foster said she has never seen a smash-and-grab crime of that sort during her time with the department. “This is definitely a rarity,” she said.

Police have determined that increased security or patrols at the mall are not necessary at this time, Foster said, but if it is determined that is needed in the future, the department may do so.

Merced police said Tuesday’s incident involved 12-15 robbers. No injuries were reported to the store employees.

Some store robberies in other cities have involved up to 80 thieves, all attacking the same business at once.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said recently that such smash-and grab incidents are organized. The Los Angeles Times reported Bonta said many of those who participate in such robberies are often taking orders from a higher up, who orchestrates the attack from a safe distance..

Bonta also said those criminals use social media, texting and online message groups as tools to direct the robbers, with guidance about the most valuable items to snatch.