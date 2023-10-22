Police: No evidence of hate crime in Jewish leader Samantha Woll's slaying

Editor's note: This story has been updated with latest developments from police.

Detroit police said Sunday the slaying of the Detroit synagogue President Samantha Woll does not appear to be a hate crime.

"No evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement Sunday afternoon. White had previously urged the public not to jump to conclusions about what happened.

Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death near her home in the city's Lafayette Park neighborhood Saturday morning. Woll, a political and community activist, had worked on both women's political campaigns.

At Woll's funeral Sunday afternoon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and state Sen. Stephanie Chang gave tearful eulogies before about 1,000 mourners who packed the Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park.

Woll had been stabbed multiple times, according to police. She was found outside of her home Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Joliet Place, just east of downtown. A trail of blood led to her home, where police said they believe the crime occurred.

Numerous resources have been mobilized to solve Woll's tragic murder, White said Saturday evening, including involvement of the FBI and Michigan State Police.

White said his investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze evidence and create a timeline of events that led to Woll's killing. White said police are interviewing individuals with information that may be valuable to the investigation. Police did not say if any suspects have been identified.

"I again ask the community to remain patient while our investigators and law enforcement partners continue their work. Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service," White said.

Around midnight Saturday, about two dozen community members gathered for a vigil in Woll's memory at the Downtown Detroit Synagogue, Deadline Detroit reported.

"She was an angel and there was truly no one kinder," Woll's family wrote in her obituary.

Woll was well known in metro Detroit's Jewish community and as a political and community activist. She led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue and previously worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, as well as Chang and Nessel, all Democrats.

Chang was a close friend of Woll's. The two had met as students 20 years ago at the University of Michigan. They had attended a mutual friend's wedding the night before Woll was found dead.

"She was endlessly positive, just a wonderful person who was doing so much good and could bring so much happiness and joy," Chang said. "She did not deserve this."

Woll was born and raised in metro Detroit, according to her obituary, and although she loved to travel the world, "there was no one who loved the city of Detroit more," her family wrote.

Woll was lover of many forms of art including music, theater, opera, and museums. "She was fiercely passionate about the cultural vibrancy of Detroit," her family said in her obituary.

She loved the outdoors – nature was her happy place, her family wrote.

Many, including Nessel, had praised Woll for her sense of justice for all and the interfaith work she had done in the community.

But "most importantly, Samantha was a ray of sunshine to all that knew her. She was the light in any room because of her beautiful smile and her warmth," Woll's family wrote.

"To her family, she was “Aunt Sam”: always present in all the right ways, being a source of comfort, love and joy for her nieces and nephews. To her friends, she was “Sam”: the greatest friend anyone could ever hope to have in life because she was unfailing in her commitment to living in the moment and always saw the good in everyone she met."

They'll remember her joy, her infectious laugh. Her incredible compassion, tireless activism, her passion for making the world a better place.

The way "she lived to love and love to lived."

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442, asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police: No evidence of hate crime in Jewish leader Samantha Woll's slaying