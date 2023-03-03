Police continue investigation into stabbing

Mar. 3—A fight resulted in stabbings on Tuesday and sent two women to the hospital for treatment and prompted the arrest of another woman on aggravated assault charges, Glynn County Police said.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Southeast Georgia Health System after taking themselves to the emergency room following a fight among a small group of people reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 3700 block of Wylly Avenue, a release from the Glynn County Police Department said.

Taja Brown, 34, arrived shortly thereafter seeking treatment for her wounds, the release said. A little while later, Jaqauzi Jones, 19, came to the ER with a stab wound to her hand. Both victims were believed to have been stabbed with knives.

Officers responded to the location of the alleged fight only to find that all the participants had left the scene, the release said.

Police were able to collect enough evidence to arrest Marlieyah Grovner, 23, and charge her with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of affray, or fighting.

Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said officers have not ruled out the possibility of charges being pressed against the victims.

He said detectives are still investigating the incident and are working to determine what prompted the fight.

He said more and more often these days, officers are seeing people taking out their frustrations and attempting to resolve their issues with others through violence.

"We've come to a stage in our society in some instances that people feel they need to use these means to settle a dispute," Robinson said.

The incident is still under investigation, he said, and encouraged anyone with additional information to contact investigator Ricky Hall at 912-279-2914 or to call the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

Tips can also be emailed to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.