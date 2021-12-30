Police continue investigations into weekend shootings

Dec. 30—While uneasy about the boisterous crowd outside their Albany Street home late Saturday night, Sharon Murray and her husband had managed to drift off to sleep by the time the shooting started near their residence after midnight Sunday.

"All I know is there was so much shooting it woke me and my husband out of our sleep," Sharon Murray told The News on Wednesday. "I called 911. My neighbor, she just found out a bullet hit her home during all that."

Numerous gunmen unleashed a hail of gunfire outside the old Roxy Theater building at 1603 Albany St. at around 2:15 a.m., a shootout that left numerous bullet holes in vehicles and houses in the surrounding neighborhood of working class single-family homes, law enforcement officials say.

An off-duty Brunswick police officer returned fire while working a security detail for the December to Remember event at the Roxy, which now operates as Shockflow Entertainment and Events Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting with assistance from Brunswick police. City officers on the scene found more than 70 shell casings outside the Roxy, said Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones.

It was the first of two shootouts that occurred Sunday in or near Brunswick, the second of which ended in death. Gunfire erupted at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Selden Park, killing a 17-year-old male and wounding another man, Glynn County police said.

County and city police responded to reports of gunfire at the county park around 8:15 p.m. The park is on U.S. 341 just outside the city limits.

The 17-year-old was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died.

Another man later arrived at the hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound, county police said.

County police are requesting the deceased young man's name not be published, citing the ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, although the GBI and county police are actively investigating. Jones said police suspect the two shootings are related.

Police are not alone in suspecting the shootings are related.

"I hate that it happened," said Sadaetirs Smith, who operates Shockflow Entertainment. "The shooting at Selden Park was a continuation of what happened here, is what I heard. My heart goes out to the young man's family. My heart goes out to the people that live here on this block as well."

Smith said she rented the building to another promoter for the event, which advertised doors to the musical entertainment opening at 10 p.m. with free admission to women.

Smith said the event was promoted by Brunswick residents Greg Oglesby and Marcus Norman.

Smith said she rents the venue for everything from concerts to birthdays and weddings.

The Roxy was built in the 1940s as an entertainment venue for Black residents during the city's segregated era. Smith said she personally hosts regional rap artists' concerts and the "Hands Up — Guns Down" boxing matches.

Smith said she hires several off-duty city police officers to work in uniform as security at every event Shockflow hosts at the building. She requires those who rent the venue from her to do the same.

Three off-duty officers in uniform worked Saturday's event, Jones said.

Smith said the December to Remember event had ended and only a cleaning crew was inside when the shooting started outside.

Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office, said the shootout involved numerous people firing at will.

"Based on the evidence, we believe there were multiple individuals who were shooting a large quantity of gunfire that evening," Carson said. "I will say again, it is very fortunate no one was hurt."

Brunswick police detective Anthony Trollinger was the off-duty security officer who returned fire. That is why Brunswick police asked the GBI to take the lead in the investigation, Jones said.

Brunswick is conducting an internal investigation into Trollinger's role, standard any time an officer fires a weapon, he said. Trollinger remains on active duty.

Smith said it was the first such shooting incident since she began operating Shockflow at Roxy.

Murray, whose home is just across the street from the building, begs to differ. She said her next door neighbor's home was struck with gunfire earlier this year as crowds gathered on the street outside the building.

Jones confirmed a shooting event occurred behind the building in the fall.

Murray worries for the safety of her 10-year-old twin grandsons and their 7-year-old brother. She is not troubled so much by what goes on inside the building during events, although the noise can be disturbing, Murray said. It is the large crowds that gather outside on the street and in the vehicles that park up and down the roadway that concern her.

Murray said she has written to Brunswick's city manager and police chief seeking help.

"The noise, the shooting, all of this didn't start up until they started up," said Murray, pointing across the street from a front yard filled with basketball goals and inflatable Santa and snowman figures. "The noise gets bad. All the disturbance comes from people being out here instead of inside. It's chaos, it's scary."

City Manager Regina McDuffey was out of the office Wednesday.

Jones said he has spoken with Murray and other neighbors, and noted the venue meets all zoning and legal requirements for the events held there.

He understands residents' worries. Shooting incidents are on the rise lately. Brunswick police have responded to at least 10 reports of shots fired so far in December; county police have responded to at least five reports of shots fired this month, records show.

Authorities will not say if Sunday's shootings were gang-related.

Another event is planned this Saturday at the 1603 Albany St. venue, a show featuring a popular rap artist, Jones said. With those responsible for the recent spate of shootings still on the loose, Jones has misgivings about this show going on.

"I'm very concerned about the event happening this weekend," Jones said. "With the back-to-back shootings, that's just very concerning."

Anyone with information about the Albany Street shooting is asked to call the GBI's Kingsland office at 912-729-6198 or the GBI tips line at 800-597-8477. Tips also can be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov.

Anyone with information in the Selden Park shooting is asked to call Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or the county police investigation division at 912-554-7817.