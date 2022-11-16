Police continue looking for missing Mahwah man after search of Ramapo Valley Reservation

A 41-year-old Mahwah man has been missing for four days, according to police, and authorities are continuing their search for the resident, who may have gone missing in Ramapo Valley County Reservation.

Hector Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road at 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to his wife, Maria Luceromena, who came to police when he had not returned to their house after 12 hours without contact, the department said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Luceromena told officers he'd left on foot without his cell phone and did not say where he was going, but was carrying ID and a credit card. She noted in her report that Zamorano has no friends nor family in the area but often goes for walks in the nearby reservation, as well as Winters Park, police said.

A cursory search was launched throughout the massive county park, which stretches across 4,000 acres, but was soon called off as the night grew dark and Zamorano was entered into a statewide database of missing persons.

Hector Zamorano

When Luceromena returned to headquarters on Monday to report he had still not returned, officers ran a check on his credit card and found no activity since his disappearance. Meanwhile, police conducted an extensive search of Ramapo, utilizing bloodhounds and drones, and continued the canvass the following day, shutting down the massive park to facilitate their efforts, joined by multiple agencies, including police dogs, a helicopter and a boat team to scan the Ramapo River.

Likewise, inquiries were made to area hospitals and homeless shelters. Yet, Zamorano has not been found as of Wednesday afternoon and his disappearance remains an active investigation.

Police stated there is no conclusive evidence that Zamorano went to the reservation and have asked the public's help in finding him. He was wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark green Timberland boots when he was last seen, according to his wife, and made no indications he was in distress nor intending to harm himself. A police description states he is approximately 5-foot-6, weighs 172 pounds, has brown eyes, medium length dark hair and a mustache and beard.

Anyone who has seen Zamorano or has information related to his possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Mahwah Police Department by calling (201) 529-1000.

