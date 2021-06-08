Police continue to probe Windsor Locks murder-suicide

Jun. 8—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police continue to investigate the motive behind the murder-suicide late last month at 24 Lownds Drive that left three people dead.

According to Lt. Paul Cherniack, police recovered a 9 mm handgun at the scene, as well as 11 shell casings.

"At least 11 shots were fired," Cherniack said. "The medical examiner has not given us their complete report yet with the number of gunshots that actually hit the victims."

According to the family of one of the victims — 18-year old Lauren Leslie — Leslie was dating the lone survivor, whose named has not been released by police due to domestic violence related laws.

Cherniack said the woman remains in critical but stable condition at Hartford Hospital after police found her with gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Cherniack noted that the investigation remains ongoing.

Leslie's family has said that they believe her relationship with the surviving woman led to the incident.

Cherniack last week said police are not ruling that out.

"We heard that is a narrative, but we don't know if that was the trigger for everything that had happened," he said. "This could have been the result of an on-going battle in a toxic relationship, or something could have recently surfaced which sparked what had happened."

Cherniack added that police are talking to family members and acquiring search warrants for phone call records.

Police responded to the home at roughly 12:53 a.m. May 28, after a call that there were "popping noises," coming from the second floor.

Officers arrived and found three adults with gunshot wounds and no signs of life.

According to the medical examiner, David Wisdom, 65, died of a gunshot wound to the head with his death ruled a suicide. Delores Tracey Wisdom, 44, died of gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and torso, while Leslie died of gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and extremities, with both their deaths ruled homicides.

Police said they also found David Wisdom's son at the scene, who was unharmed.

Prior to the incident, police had never been to the home or had any official interaction with any of the victims, Cherniack said.

