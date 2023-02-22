Police continue search for 74-year-old Ashland man last seen on Monday

Timothy Metcalf

ASHLAND − Police have checked several local parks and wooded areas for an Ashland man who went missing Monday night.

Investigators need the public's continued help finding Timothy Metcalf, 74, according to David Lay, chief of the Police Department.

Officers have received several nonemergency calls about Metcalf at 419-289-1911 in the past 24 hours and need those calls to continue.

"That's the best thing the public can do," Lay said.

The chief said the man could be in any of the surrounding areas. Metcalf's family has called everyone they know to alert them to be on the lookout.

Last seen Monday night in Ashland

Metcalf stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and a gray beard. His eyes are hazel.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue coat.

Metcalf reportedly "walked away from his home on the north side of Ashland" at about 8 p.m. Monday.

"He left his cellphone and wallet at the residence, and did not report to work today," a police report states.

Parks searched with a drone

During their investigation, officers learned Monday night that a firearm that Metcalf had once owned was missing.

The police chief cautions, however, that they don't know if that means Metcalf took the gun with him when he left his house.

"He could have hidden it from the grandkids; he could have hidden it in the house," Lay said. "He could have gotten rid of it for all we know."

Officers have since used a drone to check several area parks from above, but have not yet discovered the missing man.

The man's family told police that he "has been experiencing a significant amount of stress lately" and that they are "concerned for his well-being due to the uncharacteristic behavior."

Investigators believe Metcalf may have asked someone for a ride, or to use a phone.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the nonemergency line at 419-289-1911. If Metcalf appears to be in distress, call 9-1-1.

