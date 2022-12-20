Police continue search for AMBER Alert infant after twin found in Dayton airport parking lot

Dec. 20—A woman with ties to the Riverside area was named a suspect in an AMBER Alert for twin 5-month-old boys in Columbus. One of the infants was found in a Dayton International Airport parking lot Tuesday morning.

The AMBER Alert was issued for the 5-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas after a person stole a black 2010 Honda Accord in Columbus with the infants inside it, according to an alert posted by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Nalah Jackson, 24, has been identified as a suspect in the investigation, according to Dayton police. She reportedly has connections to the Riverside area.

A passenger located Kyair Thomas in the airport's economy parking lot around 4:15 a.m., according to a press release from Dayton police. Butler Twp. medics examined the boy, who appeared to be in good health, and an airport firefighter stayed with the baby until family arrived, a spokesperson for the Dayton International Airport said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or on Kason Thomas or Jackson's location to call 911, Columbus police at 614-645-4701 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

Kyair and Kason Thomas were inside a four-door black 2010 Honda Accord when it was stolen Monday night. The car was taken around 9:45 p.m. after the twins' mother walked into a Columbus Donato's Pizza at East First Avenue and North High Street and left the car running, according to the AMBER Alert.

When she turned around, the car and her sons were reportedly gone.

The car is missing its front bumper and has no license plate, according to Dayton police. The car has a bumper sticker that reads "Westside City Toys" on the back and the vehicle also has tinted windows.

The car had approximately a quarter tank of gas as well as $20 inside.

Authorities searched the Dayton airport and parking lot Tuesday morning, but there was no indication the suspect or other infant were there, said Linda Hughes, City of Dayton air service manager.

She said it appeared the boy was outside for fewer than 10 minutes before the passenger found him.

There's no indication the person who left the infant in the parking lot went inside the terminal or remained at the airport, Hughes added.

Cameras in the airport parking lot reportedly captured the vehicle entering and leaving the parking lot.

Hughes noted the incident highlighted the importance of reporting anything that seemed out of place or suspicious.

"Certainly in the world we live in, if you see something, you must say something," Hughes said.

She added the airport will continue to be on alert and keep an eye out for anything related to the investigation.