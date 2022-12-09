Police continue to search for Cobb County man who has been missing since Monday

Police continue to search for a missing Cobb County man.

Victor Roberts, 59, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 a.m. by his wife.

A license plate reader detected his SUV in the Stallings Road area near Senoia at 2:46 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

Police say he is not supposed to have any ties to that area.

Roberts was driving a white 2010 Mazda CX-9 with Georgia tag BNE2112.

Senoia police are asking landowners in the area to check their properties for the missing vehicle.

Roberts is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

A description of his clothing when he disappeared has not been released.

To help you spot the vehicle, police also ask that you take note of the distinctive sticker next to his license plate.

Roberts is Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Right now, we don’t know what his whereabouts are,” Commissioner Tyrone Oliver of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice said Wednesday. “What we do know is that he didn’t log in to any of his work devices and he hadn’t clocked in on Monday.”

The commissioner is asking residents along Stallings Road to check their security cameras for footage recorded between 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. He requests them to call the police if they see Roberts’ SUV on their recordings.

A missing person’s alert says, “per his wife, Victor suffers from occasional memory loss, but he is not formally diagnosed.”

“The wife indicated he suffers from some slight memory loss, which has just recently started,” Oliver said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberts or the vehicle is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

