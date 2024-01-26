Police continue search for hit-and-run driver that injured 2 women in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Family of two women hit by a van in Independence want the driver who sped off to be found and held accountable.

Independence police continue to search for the driver that left a 60-year-old and 80-year-old badly injured, lying on the cement.

Ely Recknor said his mother and Grandmother were walking across the street when they were hit by the driver of the vehicle.

“No one deserves that,” Recknor said.

He said the pair was celebrating a friend’s 88th birthday Tuesday night.

“They looked both ways before they crossed the street and had seen this van a block and a half away before they crossed the street,” Recknor said.

Independence police said a red or maroon minivan hit the women just before 7:30 p.m. near Winner Road and Appleton Avenue.

Police shared pictures of the van they’re looking for.

Sgt. Jeff Buck said the driver of the van hit a 60-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman who was using a walker.

Then, the driver took off, according to police.

“My grandmother’s purple metallic, chromed out walker,” Recknor said. “It’s not reflective, but you can see it.”

“Use caution,” Buck said.

When it’s not raining, Buck said the Englewood Arts District is a busy spot that attracts pedestrians.

He believes distracted driving played a role in the crash.

“This incident specifically appears to be lack of paying attention,” Buck said. “Based off of the speed, and then you see the emergency braking, probably distracted driving in this case.”

Recknor said his grandma and mom have several broken bones and both need surgery.

“Her foot was facing the opposite direction,” Recknor said.

But the doctor said they’re expected to be OK.

“They’re two mothers in my life, grand or not,” Recknor said, “and it would be hard to function if anything worse had happened.”

He wants the driver to be stopped, caught and held responsible.

“You were being careless,” Recknor said, “and you will be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Buck at jbuck@indepmo.org or by phone at (816) 325-7300.

