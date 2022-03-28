Police continue to search for man caught on video pummeling elderly man outside Publix

Winter Haven police are continuing to look for a man who attacked a 73-year-old.

Video showed the man punching the elderly man on the ground outside a Publix on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said the suspect even smashed the man’s phone after the man said he’d call the cops.

Winter Haven police said the incident happened on Sunday around 2 p.m.

WATCH: Elderly man ‘pummeled’ after confronting driver while walking out of Publix, police say

Police need help finding the man, who is accused of speeding and almost running over the elderly man as he exited the grocery store.

The two exchanged words before the suspect decided to confront the elderly man face-to-face.

The man hit the elderly man once. When the elderly man said he was calling the cops, the suspect beat him to the ground.

The man drives a pewter-colored Ford F-250.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department.

