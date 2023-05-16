Police continue search for missing 63-year-old Dayton woman; Have you seen her?

The Dayton Police Department is continuing to search for a missing 63-year-old woman.

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Penny Boddie, who police say was last seen on Sunday, May 14 at 9:17 p.m.

According to police, Boddie rode away in her manual wheelchair from her nursing home on Campus Drive heading south and has not returned. She was with a male acquaintance who has since been located, police said.

Police say she is wheelchair-bound and can’t walk. She also has dementia and is insulin dependent.

Boddie is described as a black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue shirt.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, the Dayton Police Department 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Photo credit: Dayton Police Department



