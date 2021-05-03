Police search for missing Buffalo State College student

Authorities are continuing their search for a missing New York college student who disappeared more than a week ago.

Saniyya Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College on April 24, the University Police Department said in a news release. Dennis, of Bronx, New York, is a college sophomore.

"Our one and only goal in this investigation is to locate Saniyya and reconnect her with her family," UPD Chief Peter Carey said in a statement on Saturday. "Understandably, emotions are high right now, but I want to be clear that our department will not rest until Saniyya is found."

UPD described Dennis as a 5 feet, 3 inches tall Black woman weighing 125 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis (Courtesy Dennis family)

Investigators initially said Dennis may have been in the Western New York area or traveled to Yonkers, just north of the Bronx. There is currently no evidence of foul play, authorities said.

Efforts to reach Dennis' family by phone numbers listed for them were unsuccessful Monday.

Calvin Byrd, Dennis' father, told NBC affiliate WGRZ that the experience was a "nightmare."

A large group of volunteers searched for Dennis over the weekend at Niagara Falls State Park near Goat Island, where police said her phone last pinged, the station reported.

"We combed the whole park, even places where she was nowhere near, putting up flyers," Byrd said on Saturday. "The dogs came out yesterday, and today they had the helicopter for the search."

Byrd added that there was a $10,000 reward for information leading to his daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo State Police at (716) 878-6333.