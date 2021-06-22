Police continue search for murder suspect

Jun. 22—Decatur police said they are continuing to search for a murder suspect in the shooting death of a Huntsville man, who died at a southwest Decatur apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, is believed to be the gunman who fatally shot Viet Truong, 44, outside of the Executive House Apartments on Sandlin Road Southwest.

Stephens has an active capital murder warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting, Cardenas-Martinez said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stephens are asked to contact police detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.

