Police continue search for Onondaga woman and 1-year-old son missing since Tuesday

Sarah Jane Heltzel, 40, and her 1-year-old son Ryan Heltzel were reported missing in the Onondaga area Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The search continues for a woman and her 1-year-old son reported missing in Onondaga on Tuesday, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Sarah Jane Heltzel, 40, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23 leaving Gale Road near Kinneville Road in Onondaga. Police said she was driving a white 2019 Ford F-250 with the Texas license plate NJF1646.

Heltzel was described by police as a 5-foot-6-inch white woman with brown hair and blue eyes weighing around 200 pounds. Her son, Ryan, who also has brown hair and blue eyes, was with her.

Capt. Andy Daenzer said in an email Friday that the investigation was ongoing and there was currently no known foul play.

Anyone with information on there whereabouts of Sarah Jane Heltzel or Ryan Heltzel is asked to call ISCO at 517-230-3104.

